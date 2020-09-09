Gears Tactics Launches for Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One on November 10 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Splash Damage announced the turn-based strategy game, Gears Tactics, will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One on November 10.

The game first launched for PC via Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass for PC on April 28.

And in even bigger news...#GearsTactics comes to console on November 10. https://t.co/wRcrGWoFAK — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) September 9, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game set 12 years before the first Gears of War. Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground—the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, a squad of survivors emerge as humanity’s last hope. Play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, developing and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the mastermind monster who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat. Experience the intensity of one of the most-acclaimed video game sagas in an exciting new way.

Key Features:

Immersive and character-driven story: Play as the defiant soldier Gabe Diaz, rescuing and building your troops in a journey of leadership, survival and sacrifice.

Play as the defiant soldier Gabe Diaz, rescuing and building your troops in a journey of leadership, survival and sacrifice. Customizable squad and equipment: Prepare your troops to face tough enemies, upgrading their skills and outfitting them with loot collected in challenging missions.

Prepare your troops to face tough enemies, upgrading their skills and outfitting them with loot collected in challenging missions. Aggressive gameplay: Command your squad in fast paced, turn-based battles, advancing and surviving intense and visceral encounters with the unstoppable, swarming enemy.

Command your squad in fast paced, turn-based battles, advancing and surviving intense and visceral encounters with the unstoppable, swarming enemy. Massive boss battles: Defeat towering deadly bosses that defy your strategies and completely change the scale of the battle.

