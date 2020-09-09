Watch Dogs: Legion Launches for Xbox Series X and S Alongside the Consoles on November 10 - News

Ubisoft announced Watch Dogs: Legion will launch for the Xbox Series X and S alongside the console on November 10.

The game will launch first for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Google Stadia on October 29. There is no release date for the PlayStation 5 version yet.

Here is an overview of the game:

It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Key Features:

Play as Anyone – Build a team with a huge range of characters to choose from, all bringing their own unique abilities. From a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady, everyone has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset that should be used in unique situations. Customize your Legion with enhanced gadgets, unique outfits and iconic masks.

– Build a team with a huge range of characters to choose from, all bringing their own unique abilities. From a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady, everyone has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset that should be used in unique situations. Customize your Legion with enhanced gadgets, unique outfits and iconic masks. An Immersive Story – After a mysterious assailant initiates devastating terror attacks on London, DedSec, a secret underground resistance who is being blamed for the attacks and is on the brink of annihilation, needs your help. Your mission is to rebuild DedSec to fight back against those who wish to keep London oppressed. You will continue to meet colorful characters along the way – both villains and allies – in your fight for London.

– After a mysterious assailant initiates devastating terror attacks on London, DedSec, a secret underground resistance who is being blamed for the attacks and is on the brink of annihilation, needs your help. Your mission is to rebuild DedSec to fight back against those who wish to keep London oppressed. You will continue to meet colorful characters along the way – both villains and allies – in your fight for London. Hacking is Your Weapon – Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure, and unleash DedSec’s mastery of technology: hijack armed combat drones, reconstruct past events using augmented reality to discover who is behind the terror attacks, and hack your way through the most advanced security systems. Upgrade and deploy tech gadgets such as the Stealth Cloak, the Spiderbot, a Micro-Missile Launcher, and the powerful Electro Fist in a brand new melee system.

– Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure, and unleash DedSec’s mastery of technology: hijack armed combat drones, reconstruct past events using augmented reality to discover who is behind the terror attacks, and hack your way through the most advanced security systems. Upgrade and deploy tech gadgets such as the Stealth Cloak, the Spiderbot, a Micro-Missile Launcher, and the powerful Electro Fist in a brand new melee system. Liberate an Open-World London – Explore a massive urban open world and fight to liberate London’s many famous landmarks—including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye—and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, darts, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art.

– Explore a massive urban open world and fight to liberate London’s many famous landmarks—including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye—and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, darts, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art. Team Up with Friends – Join forces with up to three friends in online multiplayer as you freely explore London together or take on special co-op missions, and unique game modes. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online content, rewards and themed events.

