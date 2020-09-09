Dirt 5 Launches for Xbox Series X and S on Launch Day, November 10 - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Codemasters announced Dirt 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on the same day the two consoles launch on November 10.

All users who purchase Dirt 5 on the Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free for the Xbox Series X and S versions using Smart Delivery.

A new gameplay video was also released showcasing New York ice racing. View it below:

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6, and later in 2020 for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles