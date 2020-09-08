Captain Tsubasa Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Madden NFL 21 Debuts in 7th - Sales

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2020.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops from second to third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up one spot to take fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) drops from fourth to fifth.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) after debuting in first last week drops to sixth place. Madden NFL 21 debuted in seventh place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, one PC exclusive, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2020: Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Ghost Of Tsushima Microsoft Flight Simulator Madden NFL 21 - NEW Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party

