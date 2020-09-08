RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Frontier Developments have announced RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on September 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

Your Park. Your Way

Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams.

Key Features:

Manage Like a Tycoon and Make Your Way to the Top – Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

– Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed. Get Ready to get “Soaked!” and Venture into the “Wild!” – This complete edition includes all content from both “Soaked!” and “Wild!” expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.

– This complete edition includes all content from both “Soaked!” and “Wild!” expansion packs. Relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats. Enhanced for PC – Play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.

– Play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware. Ride the Rides – Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3’s signature coaster cam.

– Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3’s signature coaster cam. Packed Full of Content – You’re free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

– You’re free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise. Peep Designer – Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes

– Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes MixMaster – Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.

