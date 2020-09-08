Xbox Series S Officially Announced, Launches November 10 for $299 [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,858 Views
Update:
Microsoft has dropped the Xbox Series S world premiere reveal trailer. The trailer confirms the console will launch on November 10. 2020 for an estimated retail price of $299.
"Introducing Xbox Series S," reads the description of the video. "Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299 (ERP). Available November 10th.
"Get started with an instant library of 100+ high quality games, including all new Xbox Game Studios titles the day they release, when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately).
"Use with digital games only; console does not play physical discs."
View the trailer below:
Original Post:
Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox Series S following several leaks late last night. The console is features "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever" for an estimated retail price of $299 / £249.99.
More information on the Xbox Series S will be shared soon.
👀 Let’s make it official!— Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020
Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).
Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq
The trailer confirms the following information on the console:
- All-digital
- 1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second
- DirectX ray tracing
- Variable rate shading
- Variable refresh rate
- Ultra-low latency
- Custom 512 GB NVME SSD
- 4K streaming media playback
- 4K upscaling for games
One of the reports last night revealed the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10, 2020, and the Xbox Series X would be priced at $499. The two consoles will have a monthly financial plan called Xbox All Access as well that will be pushed by retailers worldwide. The Xbox Series S will be $25 per month via Xbox All Access and the Xbox Series X will be $35 per month.
The 1440p target (probably at 60fps more often than 120fps) on next-gen titles makes me think this console will be about as performant as the 6TFLOP Xbox One X (which has been discontinued) in traditional workloads, with the newer APU architecture leading to a smaller heat output for the smaller chassis and better performance in ray-tracing workloads, plus an NVME SSD to boot, something the One X never had. I'm not in the market for a Series S personally, as I hope to own a 4k display at some point down the line, but I think this SKU paired with Game Pass will be a serious contender - and will certainly outsell the full Series X SKU at its supposed $500 tag
I wonder if the ONLY difference between the systems would be 1440p vs 4k or is also there will be a difference in fps, like most games on S running at 30fps while on series X they would be at 60fps
Yep the 4Tflop of Series S should be a little better than X1X in performance. And yep with GP payment plan it should do well.
Enrico, it probably will be mostly 1080p (1440p I will say only in lighter titles) and fps should be the same if the leak of similar CPU is true (I think it is) since parity on FPS is more relevant for competitive titles than resolution.
@Don got it, makes sense.
Given the current economic climate that they obviously didn't see coming when R&D started for this, this turned out to be timed perfectly. Great move.
Hasn't the gaming industry been doing better than ever lately during the pandemic?
Yes gamers with disposable income have been able to buy and play more games because they have more time which translates to extra sales. But people at large are not better off at all, and will now more likely be in a position to afford a console at this price.
They had to cut all the corners to go for 299 (half SSD size, no disc, 1/3 GPU) and probably still selling for a big loss... I do think the Series X looks better though. Good luck with the sales.
I bet its sold at a loss. I mean we are talking about a device still much more capable than the Pro and X1X. But its a risk I hoped MS would take for competitive reasons. Also, revenue will come from mandatory digital sales.
Ok but... an we have an all black version?
yeah or an all-white version. That perforated black circle looks quite bad
With a fraction of the GPU power, I imagine we'll be seeing some 1080p and maybe 30 fps experiences more often on this 9th gen device. However, if it can handle 9th gen content with better visual fidelity than 8th gen console upgrades, its a bargain at $299. I hope to see what this box can do soon.
Hot damn! Same price as the Switch! That is pretty crazy. I thought they wouldn't include a controller to make it cheaper. And lol the Tweet replies are hilarious.
I was super excited until I saw that it was digital only. Which is a deal breaker for me. I'm not interested in the Series X, but for $299 it would be a great "every generation of Xbox" system.
Wish there was a disc drive. Oh well, I guess most people will use this for gamepass?
That's my plan lol, literally buying this as a Game Pass machine! :P
I'm a lil lost here. Xbox Series S is actually an Xbox One that will play new gen games, right?
No. It should perform better than X1X, and be same gen as Series X.
No, it has the same CPU and SSD as the Series X, coupled with a GPU that is about on par with XB1 X, and is designed to play next-gen games at 1080p-1440p with similar or identical graphical settings to the PS5/Series X versions.
@Shika, I don't think the specs have been confirmed yet, but rumours sure point to what you said (no mind SSD is half size, but performance wise should be the same or close, perhaps a little slower if it needs less bandwidth due to lower resolution).
Given the vast disparity in GPU power, its safe to assume the Series X will more often offer 60 fps and above.
512GB, this console won't be cheap with MS propriety mem carts.
I'm pretty sure that just like with the series X you can use a regular external HDD to store all your games. Then you can just swap the between external and internal in order to play them which is a lot faster then completely deleting them a re downloading them to play them again.
