Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Release Date and Price Revealed, According to Sources - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,143 Views
The entry-level next-generation console from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S, was leaked earlier with the design and the estimated launch price of $299 by BWW Media Group Brad Sams and was confirmed by Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.
More information on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X has been leaked via sources who spoke with Windows Central.
The Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 at retail, while the Xbox Series X will launch at $499. The two consoles will have a monthly financial plan called Xbox All Access as well that will be pushed by retailers worldwide. The Xbox Series S will be $25 per month via Xbox All Access and the Xbox Series X will be $35 per month.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both launch on November 10, 2020, according to the sources.
9 Comments
Considering how expensive those RTX30 series will be, these consoles shouldn't be too expensive.
What's the 30 series got to do with the consoles though?. It's like a totally different market.
The monthly payment route is going to help a lot of people in the long run. Though that will add up fast with Gamepass and all the other services they want to push with it. Either way it'll lighten up the burden on some peoples wallets and could be attractive for many people. The Series S design is just..... bad. Wow... and only ONE USB port? What? They really were serious about "cutting costs" with this design. I hope we get pictures of the back because this thing looks.... just not good. The thing does have the advantage of being small, easy to pick up and take any where I suppose. The $299 and $499 price points are damn good for the next gen launch. Sony is going to be pressured to match that.
£420 a year is a hell of a money sink though. If people weren't in so much of a hurry to buy everything at launch, and just wait for a decent sale and finish their current backlog, then they'd easily save from spending 420 a year.
Series S is so ugly that it makes the ps5 beautiful when close to it.