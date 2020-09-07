Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Release Date and Price Revealed, According to Sources - News

The entry-level next-generation console from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S, was leaked earlier with the design and the estimated launch price of $299 by BWW Media Group Brad Sams and was confirmed by Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

More information on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X has been leaked via sources who spoke with Windows Central.

The Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 at retail, while the Xbox Series X will launch at $499. The two consoles will have a monthly financial plan called Xbox All Access as well that will be pushed by retailers worldwide. The Xbox Series S will be $25 per month via Xbox All Access and the Xbox Series X will be $35 per month.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both launch on November 10, 2020, according to the sources.

