Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the French Charts, Captain Tsubasa Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 35, 2020, according to SELL.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) debuted in second place. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops from third to fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us Part II Xbox One Project Cars 3 F1 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Ultra Sun PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition

