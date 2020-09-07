Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 354 Views
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 35, which ended August 30, 2020.
Grand Theft Auto V has dropped from first to second on the charts, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in third. Madden NFL 21 debuted in fourth place. Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - NEW
- Grand theft Auto V
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)
- Madden NFL 21 - NEW
- Rainbow Six Siege
Now that I didn't expect. Didn't even do all that well in Japan.