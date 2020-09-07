Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 35, which ended August 30, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V has dropped from first to second on the charts, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in third. Madden NFL 21 debuted in fourth place. Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - NEW Grand theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Madden NFL 21 - NEW Rainbow Six Siege

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

