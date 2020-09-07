Dirt 5 Delayed to November 6 - News

Codemasters once again announced it has delayed the release of the upcoming racing game, Dirt 5, from October 16 to November 6 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Users who purchase the Amplified Edition will be able to play the game three days early.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will still launch later in 2020, with a free upgrade to those who purchase the current-generation version of the game. It will also launch for Google Stadia in early 2021.

News: DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year.



Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us. 🖐️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5c8MDUfKo — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 7, 2020

Read the full message from Codemasters on the delay below:

Hey everyone, The release date for DIRT 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC has now moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3. The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in early 2021.

It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can’t thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around DIRT 5, ever since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we’ve received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it’s still very much in sight.

Don’t forget: anyone who owns DIRT 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the relevant next-gen optimized version, when it launches, free of charge.

More DIRT 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. Get ready for first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of DIRT 5‘s multiplayer features. Stick around—we’re just getting started.

Again, thank you.

