Streets of Rage 4 Tops 1.5 Million Downloads, Update Out Now - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Dotemu, and developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games announced the beat em’ up, Streets of Rage 4, has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times.

A new update for the game released today that adds gameplay enhancements and fixes bugs in the game.

"We couldn’t be happier with the reception of Streets of Rage 4," said executive producer Cyrille Imbert. "We thank the fans who have supported the game from day one—a lot of the updates in the patch enhance the replay value for folks who have been with us from the start. Additional updates are currently in production and we’ll have more to share on that soon."

Read the patch notes below:

General Gameplay Enhancements

Specials and star move can interrupt any hitstun state on ground.

Specials can interrupt hit freeze.

Faster jump start for Streets of Rage 4 characters.

Streets of Rage 4 Characters: Fixes and Enhancements

Axel (Streets of Rage 4) Faster move speed. Better recovery on-air special. Added additional invincibility frames on grand upper start-up. Added grand upper on the ground (OTG) property. Grand upper travels farther. Added neutral special OTG property. Neutral special has less hit freeze. Pipe swing has a less recovery. Air special: all hits connect when OTG + ignore weight class. Defensive cost lowered. Rescaled damage on grand upper. Forward special has a bigger hitbox. Buff charge kick wall damage. Infinite stun-lock on enemies are removed. Special pipe goes farther. Better recovery on combo. Better damage on normal combo and star move. Charge attack goes a little farther.

Cherry (Streets of Rage 4) Cherry can jump cancel after uppercut combo and grab uppercut. Added two frames stun on punches. Flying punch from combo is fully invincible. Cherry’s charged flying punch is invincible before hit. Full invulnerability during fall is removed. Special forward is faster. Damage Buff. Back throw works in corners. Pogo kick can hit OTG. Cherry damages are rescaled on normal combo. Infinite head stomping fixed. Cherry knee loop slightly nerfed.

Floyd (Streets of Rage 4) Floyd’s attack x3 infinite is removed. Neutral special life costs adjustment. Floyd can no longer reset his grab move counter by jumping. Special take less HP. Floyd has now a slower animation throwing a butcher knife like all Streets of Rage 4 characters.

Blaze (Streets of Rage 4) Reduced vertical speed on juggle neutral special. Reduced vertical speed on juggle back attack. Blaze’s back attack has a high bounce. Jump cancel on combo kick 1st hit.

Adam (Streets of Rage 4) Fixed Infinite loop. Added neutral special OTG property.



Retro Characters: Fixes and Enhancements

Axel (Streets of Rage 1) Added invincibility on headbutt.

Blaze (Streets of Rage 1) Hitting behind with flip kick.

Adam (Streets of Rage 1) Combo feels more like the original. Added body hit property to his last kick in combo as in original Streets of Rage 1. Infinite fix.

Axel (Streets of Rage 2) Fixed Star Move not recovering green health.

Max (Streets of Rage 2) Atomic drop recovery is now shorter and bigger AOE.

Skate (Streets of Rage 3) Damage nerf on blitz.

Axel (Streets of Rage 3) Infinite removed. Increased run speed (+10 percent). Fixed Star Move not recovering green health. Punch range is better. Jab recovery is shorter.

Shiva (Streets of Rage 3) Blitz damage nerf. Fixed hitbox on Star Move.



Bosses: Fixes and Enhancements

Diva Bug fix Diva never going in phase two. Diva charge is slower. No armor on kicks. Electric area disappears faster. Diva has longer preparation for snake bite. Diva snake bite has less depth.

Commissioner Stage 2 Balancing. Commissioner has longer charge punch time + lower dash grab hitbox.

Estel Police attacks are easier to dodge.

Barbon Barbon kicks can hit another player after impact.

Shiva Smaller hitbox on palm moves. Shiva double has a chance to align with the player (instead of being full random).

Commissioner Stage 7 Fewer armor moves.

Riha and Beyo Beyo is a little faster. No more armor moves for Beyo. Armor finishes sooner for Riha’s moves. Less fire pond (lesser time and bigger cooldown). Riha fire AOE moves are slower.

Max Throw AOE damage nerf. Some AI fixes. Can’t combo the player anymore with 3 shoulder tackles.

Ms. Y Mr. Y is now harder to defeat Elite Shadow reinforcements during the fight.

Mr. Y Mr. Y stage 11 is harder. Mr. Y stage 12 evades more.

Robot Mr. Y and Ms. Y final fight lasts longer (before the robot appearance). Some robot hitboxes are smaller. Legs positions have changed. Twin getting into the robot regains full life. Additional damages on the robot. Fixed a bug preventing Mr.Y from throwing grenades. Spider robot now has the same attacks in phase 1 & 2. Fix a bug with Ms. Y not grabbing in stage 12 last fight.



Stages and Enemies

Nerfed Galsia weapon hitbox.

Stage 9 Apple added in the changing room. Added a roasted chicken.

Stage 12 Less green life at the beginning. Fixed Pheasant and sparrow rising move. Shorter electric vial time. Reduced steam hazards hitbox. Lots of enemies rising armor moves removed / nerfed.

Karate Longer parry recovery time. Massive punch is easier to dodge

Caramel and Candy Headbutt nerf: hitbox + hitbox depth nerf. Lower HP.

Diamond / Palettes Jump kick track less. Slap is slower.

Dylan No armor.

Raven / Palettes Slower kicks. Slower knee while rising. Turn towards the target when rising.

Taser Cop Slower start up. Smaller hitbox height. Less HP. Bronze enemy is not armored anymore during his attack. Donovan and palettes have a slower jab punch. Lower number of hits to destroy bikes (three).

Big Ben / Gourmand Gourmand jump attack tracks less. Gourmand doesn’t do two hits anymore with an air attack. Armor removed on Big Ben fire attack.

Elite Cop Slower shield regeneration. Slower attack.

Boss Rush Barbon clone bug fixed.

Signal R&D Faster walk speed before grab.



Miscellaneous

Deactivated special burst in Battle Mode

Enemies hurtbox while jumping on-screen is bigger.

You can pick up an item that is in the air if it is in your character height.

All characters can hit at point-blank.

You cannot charge a move while doing a charged move.

Forward specials are not triggered when pressing up or down.

Wall bounces increments the combo counter.

A character that is in « Body Hit » mode will collide more easily with other characters.

Nora palettes aren’t armored anymore.

Donovan can hold a hammer.

Gold reinforcements on stage 10 boss.

Stage 11 more score items on the plane.

Stage 12 ninja floor changed a little (removed spike ball, added Big Bens).

Faster transition on stage 1_2.

Donovan with a hammer on stage 3_1.

Boss Rush Mr. Y & Ms. Y robot trigger threshold as in Story Mode.

Bikes are now breakable in Stage 6.

Walking upward in front of Roo makes spawn 3 vials.

Score: combo bonuses don’t have a point limit now.

Better reinforcements spawn code preventing some reinforcements from spawning out of bounds.

Combo counters stay alive when hitting shields or guards.

Falling into holes breaks the combo.

Lowered Koobo control weapons number (2 flying at the same time).

Fixing Grenade throwers on roff throwing their grenades out of bounds.

Damage reduced on players when comboed by enemies.

Fixed a bug where you could infinite combo an enemy and refill his life.

Fixing pickup bug when several items overlap.

Weapons start flashing in red at 1/3 life (instead of 1/2).

Sledgehammer freeze reduced a bit.

Fixed input bug when canceling blitz by fwd special near a wall.

Fixed some scripting issues in the 5-2 bar fight.

Better reinforcements spawning.

Throwing knives do 36 damage instead of 35 preventing some weird zero HP enemy situations.

Some K-washi shield issues fixed.

Retro Shiva boss fight reworked.

Added 10 frames of stun after vault jump.

Pummel moves fix preventing some infinite.

Streets of Rage 4 launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on April 30.

