SiN: Reloaded is a Remaster of the 1998 FPS SiN, Announced for PC - News

Publishers 3D Realms and Nightdive Studios, and developers Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks, and Ritual Entertainment have announced SiN: Reloaded for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021. The game is a remaster of the 1998 first-person shooter, SiN.

Nightdive Studios and 3D Realms have joined forces to bring you SiN: Reloaded, a completely remastered experience of the classic 1998 shooter from Ritual Entertainment. SiN was a groundbreaking story-driven first-person shooter brimming with memorable characters, horrific enemies, and a devastating arsenal that pushed the Quake II Engine to its limits. Now in 2020 SiN has been Reloaded!

When the CEO of SinTEK Industries begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality. When the same twisted bio-chemist plans to overtake the world with her unholy army of genetically-engineered mutants, it’s time to rewrite the golden rule.

You are Colonel John R. Blade, head of the most prominent private protection agency in Freeport. Now Elexis Sinclaire is waging her holy war against the security industry… and you along with it. You’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins.

Key Features:

SiN and Wages of SiN expansion, completely rebuilt from the ground up in the KEX engine!

and Wages of SiN expansion, completely rebuilt from the ground up in the KEX engine! Remastered high-definition models and textures by Slipgate Ironworks.

Support for wide and ultra-wide video resolutions.

Restored / uncensored original game assets.

Native controller support.

Deathmatch and Capture the Flag multiplayer game modes.

Includes SiN: Gold 2020 update enhancements and bug fixes.

