Root Film Launches in the West in Q1 2021 for Switch and PS4

Publisher PQube and developer Kadokawa Games announced Root Film will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in Q1 2021. It first launched in Japan on July 30.

A limite4d edition will be available. It includes a 100-page art book.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the Shimane prefecture, Root Film is based around the reboot of a mysteriously cancelled TV series “Shimane Mystery Drama Project.” Take the role of 23-year-old Rintaro Yagumo as his excitement for an amazing casting opportunity is quickly curbed, when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process.

Follow him and a cast of memorable characters illustrated by character designer Taro Minaboshi as they are drawn deeper into the thrilling mystery of Root Film.

Root Film blends the masterful storytelling Kadokawa Games is known for with newly built upon interactive features.

Key Features:

Become Your Own Detective – The Intuition mechanic allows players to acquire keywords during in-game conversations. Once activated, Intuition reveals words on screen that are essential to investigations and confrontations.

– The Intuition mechanic allows players to acquire keywords during in-game conversations. Once activated, Intuition reveals words on screen that are essential to investigations and confrontations. Max Mode – After collecting enough keywords, you can confront suspects in Max Mode to resolve a mystery. In this fighting-game like face-off, it is essential that enough evidence has been collected beforehand to choose the correct conversation options from a selection screen.

– After collecting enough keywords, you can confront suspects in Max Mode to resolve a mystery. In this fighting-game like face-off, it is essential that enough evidence has been collected beforehand to choose the correct conversation options from a selection screen. More Than One Side to a Story – Experiment with the ‘zapping’ mechanic to reveal the perspective of two characters at the same time. Experiencing events from two different viewpoints is an essential tool to find out the truth about “Shimane Mystery Drama Project”!

