Madden NFL 21 Debuts in Second on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

EA Sports UFC 4 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 30, 2020.

Madden NFL 21 debuted in second place. Grand Theft Auto V has remained in third, while PGA Tour 2K21 is up two spots to fourth. Rainbow Six Siege re-enters the top 10 in fifth. NBA 2K20 dropped from second to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports UFC 4 Madden NFL 21 Grand Theft Auto V PGA Tour 2K21 Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K20 Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare A Way Out Assassin's Creed Origins

