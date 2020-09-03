Madden NFL 21 Debuts in Third on the Australian Charts - Sales

Madden NFL 21 has debuted in third on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 30, 2020.

PGA Tour 2K21 remained in first place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up five spots to take third place. Ghost of Tsushima falls is up from fifth to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

PGA Tour 2K21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Madden NFL 21 Ghost of Tsushima Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 4 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ring Fit Adventure

