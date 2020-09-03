Next Game From Hello Games is Not a Sequel to No Man's Sky - News

Developer Hello Games after releasing No Man's Sky in 2016 released a much smaller and different title, The Last Campfire, this year.

The studio's founder Sean Murray in an interview with Polygon said he is not a fan of working on sequels and would rather work on original games. The next title from Hello Games is "a huge, ambitious game like No Man’s Sky," according to Murray.

"I had worked at EA before I started Hello Games, and we’d just done lots of sequels," Murray said. "Everything that I worked on was the sequel to something. I found that a bit of a depressing thing in some ways. It was part of the reason for moving.

"I had a little bit of a midlife crisis [after Joe Danger 2]. That’s what started No Man’s Sky, you know, I felt a panic. I knew as a studio I wanted to do the game that No Man’s Sky became eventually, but I was like, what if I never get to make that and what if we just keep doing the next thing and the next thing and life moves on. I was starting to think about having kids and stuff, but I was just like, maybe this is it? Maybe I just find myself on this treadmill forever?"

While Hello Games is developing its next game, the team is also working on new updates for No Man’s Sky. The studio 26 people and just three of them worked on The Last Campfire.

"There is this poison chalice or deal with the devil that I think any indie game developer would find actually a very difficult choice, right? The choice that we had with No Man’s Sky where if I was to go back again, I would find it very difficult to know what the right path was. Where you will have incredible interest in your game, you will have a huge amount of excitement for it. But you will be in a rocket ship, launching towards the sun, and you will be building that rocket on the way up.

"And there is an excitement and a craziness to that. Where we’ve ended up with the game, where we have hundreds of millions of hours played and a really happy community and all of that kind of thing, you know, I’m OK with that deal that we did, right?"

No Man’s Sky at launch did not meet fans' expectations but after several major updates the reception to the game has improved and it is now considered a success.

"We’re in a lucky position that this has been mostly a creative endeavor … It’s very different if you’re an indie studio who is so reliant on how people will perceive your game in the first 30 seconds," he added.

"I think about it a lot and I don’t know where I come down on it," said Murray. "There is a really positive thing about talking about your game a lot. Where you get people interested in it who wouldn’t have played it otherwise. We see that with No Man’s Sky. We appealed to a huge amount of people, a lot of whom wouldn’t have known about the game otherwise, right? If we’d stealth-launched it or whatever, some of our biggest fans would never have heard about it.

"So it’s very difficult. But I look back, having done a lot of different press opportunities and things like that. And I reckon about half of what we did — and a lot of where we had problems, I think, where we were naive — we didn’t really need to do and we would have had the same level of success, you know? And that’s my own personal take. Right? A lot of opportunities were put in front of us, and we were told that they were the right things to do and I look back and I’m not sure that they were super, super important to the overall outcome kind of thing."

