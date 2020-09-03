Media Molecule Co-Founder Alex Evans Taking Break from Game Development - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Media Molecule co-founder Alex Evans via Twitter announced he is taking a break from game development. The studio is known for developing the LittleBigPlanet series, Tearaway, and Dreams.

"Hey! so a few months ago I did a bit of lockdown-inspired soul searching & decided to step down from 'dreams dev' to 'dreams fan' - take a break from [game development], a career I've been lucky enough to enjoy since I was a spotty 15-year-old.

"Media Molecule is a wonderful place, I can’t imagine making games anywhere else, but I wondered what else an old fart like me could do in this world? I’ve been in the game development bubble so long I’m not yet sure what’s next, or even out there, for someone like me.

"For anyone worrying about Dreams—don’t! What Media Molecule are doing on Dreams at the moment is gonna blow your minds and though I’ll miss them all, I’ll be cheering from the sidelines! Thanks to them for the first 13 wonderful years and here’s to Media Molecule’s next 13!"

Hey! so a few months ago I did a bit of lockdown-inspired soul searching & decided to step down from 'dreams dev' to 'dreams fan' - take a break from gamedev, a career I've been lucky enough to enjoy since I was a spotty 15 year old 1/3 — tanh(mmalex) 🦄 (@mmalex) September 3, 2020

Dreams is available now for PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles