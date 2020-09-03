Minecraft Live Announced For October 3 - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Mojang announced Minecraft Live, the live stream taking place instead of Minecraft Festival, will be taking place on October 3 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. You will be able to watch it live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch on your PC, phones, tablets, and game consoles.

Minecraft Live will feature Minecraft news, content creators, and allow the community to vote on new potential content for the game. There will also be a pre-show.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles