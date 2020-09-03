Super Mario Bros. 35 is a 35-Player Online Battle Game, Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced 35-player online battle in the world of the original Super Mario Bros. game, Super Mario Bros. 35, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 1 as an exclusive title for Nintendo Switch Online members and will be playable until March 31, 2021.

You’ve never played a Super Mario Bros. game like this before

Super Mario Bros. with a 35-player twist – Race against time, defeat enemies, and sabotage your opponents in an online* battle to be the last Mario standing!

– Race against time, defeat enemies, and sabotage your opponents in an online* battle to be the last Mario standing! Classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay gets an adrenaline boost! – Each player is given the same timed stage, but you must defeat enemies to earn extra time and attack your opponents. Don’t forget to pick up some coins on your way—they can be used to get in-game items like power-ups. With speed, skill, and strategy, you could be the last Mario standing.

– Each player is given the same timed stage, but you must defeat enemies to earn extra time and attack your opponents. Don’t forget to pick up some coins on your way—they can be used to get in-game items like power-ups. With speed, skill, and strategy, you could be the last Mario standing. Only on Nintendo Switch Online! – Super Mario Bros. 35 is a free-to-download software that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members.

