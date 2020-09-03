Cloudpunk Launches October 15 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer on Lands announced Cloudpunk will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 15.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Your name is Rania. This is your first night working for Cloudpunk, the semi-legal delivery company based in the sprawling city of Nivalis. You go everywhere, from the Marrow below to the spires that pierce the grey clouds high above before scraping the edge of the troposphere. No delivery job is too dangerous, and no one is faster than a Cloudpunk driver.

In this story-based exploration game, you will meet a diverse range of characters including androids, AI and unscrupulous humans at every level of society. Everyone has a story, and in the course of one night in Nivalis, everything will change.

Key Features:

Explore an immense vertical cyberpunk city with your hover car and on foot.

Unravel mysteries in a world of corporate conspiracy, hackers and rogue AI through the eyes of Rania.

Meet a diverse range of characters and immerse yourself in their everyday lives.

Your decisions will have a lasting impact on the inhabitants of Nivalis.

Discover hidden places and items unlocking additional stories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles