Ys Origin Launches for Switch on October 1 - News

Developer DotEemu announced Ys Origin will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 1.

The game first launched for PC in December 2006, PlayStation 4 in February 2017, PlayStation Vita in May 2017, and Xbox One in April 2018.

View the latest trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Ys Origin will introduce Switch owners to the series’ exciting blend of combo-focused, arcade-paced combat, platforming, and challenging puzzles. Get a glimpse at the many trials standing between players and the world’s salvation by viewing Ys Origin’s gameplay in action in the announcement trailer.

Fans who opt for Limited Run Games’ releases can choose between a standard version and a special collector’s edition which includes a poster, a physical copy of the game’s stirring soundtrack, an art book capturing scenes from Ys Origin’s surreal world, and a unique collector’s box. Demon slayers can keep tabs on both versions and their eventual release by following Limited Run Games on Twitter.

Ys Origin joins aspiring knight Yunica Tovah and mage Hugo Fact, two fighters desperately searching for the Goddesses that have abandoned them. Together the duo must best the demonic forces lurking within an enormous tower before the beasts reach humanity’s sanctuary in the clouds. With tons of powerful loot to earn, distinct scenarios and playstyles between each character as well as secrets to unveil, Ys Origin is a deep, compelling RPG experience.

Are you ready to face your destiny?



Ys Origin arrives on Nintendo Switch, October 1! pic.twitter.com/6zL6KLDDDY — Dotemu (@Dotemu) September 3, 2020

