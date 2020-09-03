Othercide Launches September 10 for Switch - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Lightbulb Crew announced the Gothic tactical RPG, Othercide, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 10.

Here is an overview of the game:

Descend into Humanity’s last hope. The Daughters, echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live, are all who stand before Suffering and death.

Lead your army of Daughters to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another—survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle.

Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering—dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.

You will fight. You will fail. You will rise again.

Key Features:

Lead, evolve and sacrifice your army.

Outsmart nightmarish creatures in a spectacular tactical RPG.

Endless combat possibilities with the Dynamic Timeline System.

A deep and complex narrative.

Failure is not the end. Return with lost powers to face a new nightmare.

