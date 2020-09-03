Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Gets New Trailer - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s been 17 years since the original release of Shin Megami Tensei III, known in the U.S. as Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. Now, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake of the classic game, coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 29 in Japan, and in North America and Europe in spring 2021.

