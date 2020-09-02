My Forged Wedding is an Otome Visual Novel, Launches September 17 for Switch - News

Developer Voltage announced the Otome visual novel, My Forged Wedding, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 17 for $24.99.

The game was originally available for iOS and Android before it was discontinued. My Forged Wedding: Party is available for iOS and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

A sudden proposal to begin a false marriage starts your “married” life…but could this special arrangement turn into true love?!

