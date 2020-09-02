Microsoft Unveils New Designed for Xbox Program - News

Microsoft has announced the new Designed for Xbox program for partners who are releasing accessories for the Xbox.

There is a new badge that will appear on the front of the accessories and on the side of the packaging the supported platforms will be listed. The new badge shows how closely Microsoft has worked with partners to test the quality, performance, safety, and security of the products with all Xbox hardware experiences.

Microsoft announced over 34 gaming brands from around the world have partnered with Designed for Xbox and have expanded the licensed accessories categories to include accessibility, PC, Cloud Gaming, and American Girl. The plan is to continue to expand the Xbox ecosystem with new products.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

At Xbox we’ve long believed that accessories are a critical part of the gaming experience. Whether it’s controllers, headsets, or storage for that catalog of games we know you’ve collected over the years, accessories enhance the user experience on Xbox. Since the launch of the original Xbox, the Designed for Xbox program has focused on engaging with partners to build the best possible accessories for Xbox across a range of categories. With the launch of Xbox Series X, we’re committed to continuous compatibility, as we know that how and where an accessory works is incredibly important to the overall experience.

Today marks the beginning of the next generation for the Designed for Xbox program. We’ll discuss compatibility of your favorite Xbox One accessories, introduce the new Designed for Xbox look, and share some new partnerships we are especially excited for. These new partnerships represent new experiences for our gamers on Xbox Series X and can’t wait to hear what you think.

Continuous Compatibility

Before we dive into what’s new, let’s talk about tried and true. Many folks are wondering what a new console generation means for the products they already own and love. If you have a favorite Xbox One accessory, like a SteelSeries headset that fits just right or a Thrustmaster Wheel you want to put more mileage on, you’re in luck! Designed for Xbox is working hard with our partners to ensure continuous compatibility across as many products as possible.

Any officially licensed Xbox One accessory that connects to your console wired or wirelessly via USB will work on Xbox Series X. Additionally, any headsets that connects via your Xbox Wireless Controller’s 3.5mm port will also be supported.

Some gaming headsets that utilize an optical cable may require a firmware update to support game and chat audio over USB on Xbox Series X. Soundbars and headsets that do not receive updates may be connected directly to your televisions optical port. Starting this holiday, many Designed for Xbox controller charging solutions will also include a second battery door to fit both the new and existing Xbox Wireless Controllers.

The New Designed for Xbox Look

Starting today, you will begin to see your favorite Designed for Xbox partner accessories with a brand-new look and feel.

We have shifted to a sleek new badge, retiring the previous design. A different look, while maintaining the same confidence and dependability you have come to expect with a Designed for Xbox accessory.

Unsure which platforms your new accessories will work with? Check out the side of the packaging where our partners will tell you exactly where your accessory is supported.

The Designed for Xbox badge communicates how closely we have worked with our partners on each product to test quality, performance, safety, and security with all Xbox hardware experiences. It also communicates continuous compatibility as we move into the next generation of gaming. The Designed for Xbox badge ensures these accessories provide the best possible experience while gaming on your Xbox console, regardless of generation. We’ve been a part of our gamers’ journey since the beginning of Xbox and can’t wait to take this step with you into the next generation of Xbox gaming.

What’s on the Horizon

Today, Designed for Xbox is partnering with over 34 gaming brands around the world and have expanded our licensed accessories in categories such as accessibility, PC, Cloud Gaming, and even American Girl. But we aren’t finished! We will continue to expand the Xbox ecosystem with innovative products and experiences, all while maintaining a level of quality we are proud of. The Designed for Xbox program’s mission has always been to enhance the user experience on Xbox by building quality consumer products from brands they love. Our partners have been wonderful supporters of Xbox, and for that, we are excited to continue building these great relationships in the next generation of gaming. We’re also thrilled to have new partners joining the program to deliver new and unique game experiences:

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand based in Struer, Denmark. Every Bang & Olufsen product is characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. Since 1925 Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and now joins Designed for Xbox with a new audio proposition for the high-end gaming segment.

Audeze is an award-winning premium audio technology company focused on science, innovation, and craftsmanship. Their passion for precision audio has earned them several patents and an outstanding reputation among audiophiles, gamers and professionals worldwide. Audeze will be releasing the Penrose X Wireless Planar Magnetic Headset as their first Designed for Xbox product, and can’t wait for Xbox Series X players to experience the unparalleled audio quality.

OtterBox, the No. 1 most-trusted brand in smartphone case protection, is teaming up with Xbox in the development of the next generation of gaming accessories. OtterBox will unveil a holistic portfolio of accessories early next year designed to keep gamers connected when it matters most, wherever they might be. As the long-time leader in mobile protection, OtterBox is excited to design for Xbox as it leads the way in go-anywhere gaming.

Nacon is a French gaming brand created in 2015 that designs and distributes a wide range of gaming accessories aiming to meet the needs of all players on console and PC, from casual to pro-gamer. Nacon will be developing officially licensed controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, as well as mobile gaming accessories for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Honeycomb Aeronautical is a worldwide leader in flight simulator hardware, both for home use and flight training. They will be working with Microsoft on developing the next generation of class leading flight controls for Xbox Series X and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Geek Made Designs specializes in creating ‘furniture for your controller’ with their solid wood controller and console stands. Their love of gaming and their passion for design drives each product they make and inspires new creations regularly. They take great pride in every creation as they locally source and select each piece of lumber from the Pacific Northwest, then cut, carve, and hand finish their designs.

Cable Matters offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. They are excited to partner with Designed for Xbox on active optical HDMI cables. These cables will reliably deliver the next-generation graphics promised by the new console at distances up to 10 meters, a distance virtually unachievable with traditional HDMI cables.

We’re looking forward to the next generation of the Designed for Xbox program and working with partners to build the best possible accessories for Xbox in the future. Visit https://www.xbox.com/en-US/designed-for-xbox for details.

