Microsoft Will Reveal Xbox Series X Price 'When We're Ready'

We are two to three months away from the release of the Xbox Series X as Microsoft has announced it will launch sometime in November. However, despite the release being around the corner we still don't know the price of the console. The same goes for Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, as all we know is it will launch in Holiday 2020.
Xbox UK marketing lead Samuel Bateman via Twitter said the company will announce the price of the Xbox Series X when they are ready.
"I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc," said Bateman in a response to fans. "We’ll let you all know when we’re ready."
I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc. We’ll let you all know when we’re ready 💚— Samuel Bateman (@samuelofc) August 31, 2020
Microsoft will be at Tokyo Game Show 2020 later this month with an Xbox showcase on September 24 at 9 pm JST, however, they said there will be no new next-generation news at the event.
26 Comments
Microsoft and Sony won't release new consoles because neither company wants to announce a price.
Its weird that people are upset microfot is not releasing the price and waiting for sony, but at the same time seem to be ok with sony doing the same thing.
Curious isn't it? I think it's because people have more of a reason to be skeptical of Microsoft due to recent history. Sony isn't the one trying to push two completely different spec'd versions of their next console, pushing "forward compatibility", games as a service, and showing of very underwhelming games with poor performance and visuals. People have a fair reason to be more critical of Microsoft than of Sony at this point of time. Microsoft does not have the same good will with gamers that Sony currently has; the same can be stated about developers who are showing off their games running on PlayStation 5 hardware. We've seen games running on the PS5 very smoothly, why haven't we seen any AAA quality games run on Xbox Series X yet? Let's see that, then we can talk about price.
SNY has the high ground. MS should know they have little choice but to go first. This also tells you that XBSX is either going to be too expensive and they know it, or it can be $400, but they'd rather sell it for more and lose less or make a little profit instead. Even with Lockhart, MS doesn't really have that luxury, if they want to sell as many units as possible.
@Airaku, @EricHiggin going by both of your logics then Sony shouldn't have anything to worry about. I mean, I understand MS being scared of revealing their hand first, but why hasn't Sony revealed their price yet? And aren't you two interested in knowing how much they're going to charge you?
Uh.... What's the news here? Sony will also tell us when they're ready. Nintendo will tell us the price of their next system when they're ready. The only time anyone ever purposely releases information is when they're ready.
I've been saying it as a joke but everyday I feel like we're closer and closer to it becoming reality. We wont find out the prices until the day of release and someone actually goes into the store and buys one.
They will both announce super, super late. Both playing chicken, and Nvidia pricing probably hasn't helped.
i'm calling an announcement the day before release for sony
Customers: Are the New Xbox Series X and Playstation 5???? Store Clerk:Yes, yes it is..... The brand new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 up for sale. That is once they release the price. Until then you are more than welcome to stare at the boxes and imagine yourself playing at home. Customers: *begin crying together* Meanwhile at Microsoft Headquarters: The Big Microsoft Boss: Has Sony announced a price yet? Secretary: No sir, not yet.... Would you like me to announce are planned price of *** The Big Boss: NO! NOT YET!!! WE WAIT!!! Meanwhile at Sony Headquarters: The Big Sony Boss: Has Microsoft announced a price yet? Secretary: No sir, not yet.... They are waiting on us....... The Big Sony Boss: Good gooooooood... Everything is going as planned..... Thank you 2020
What happened to being "Bold" Microsoft?
They changed their logo
Being "Bold" is waiting on Sony and not let Sony get the upper hand after they reveal their price like in the past. If they undercut Sony or Match Sony price with a higher spec console that is "Bold".
XB 180
would be funny if both sony/microsoft are waiting on each other andit goes on till the week of launch.
It's OK when they've learned from their Xbox One reveal and Sony from their PS3 desaster, but hey... it's just the price for a console and not the most important choice in history. Seems like both are a bit worried about their pricing...
Translation:when Sony announces só we can cut the price and sell it cheap só we dont lose the generation as bad as present GEN but losing a shit of ton of money we could use to make games instead but dont tell anyone k.
It depends how much Xbox really contributes to Microsoft overall profits. For Sony Playstation is a big part of their business.
