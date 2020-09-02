Microsoft Will Reveal Xbox Series X Price 'When We're Ready' - News

posted 8 hours ago

We are two to three months away from the release of the Xbox Series X as Microsoft has announced it will launch sometime in November. However, despite the release being around the corner we still don't know the price of the console. The same goes for Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, as all we know is it will launch in Holiday 2020.

Xbox UK marketing lead Samuel Bateman via Twitter said the company will announce the price of the Xbox Series X when they are ready.

"I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc," said Bateman in a response to fans. "We’ll let you all know when we’re ready."

I understand everyone is excited to know and people want to plan purchases etc. We’ll let you all know when we’re ready 💚 — Samuel Bateman (@samuelofc) August 31, 2020

Microsoft will be at Tokyo Game Show 2020 later this month with an Xbox showcase on September 24 at 9 pm JST, however, they said there will be no new next-generation news at the event.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

