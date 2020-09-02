Persona 4 Golden for PC Update 1.1 Fixes Several Issues - News

Atlus and Sega released Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam on June 13, 2020, following its original release on the PlayStation Vita in 2012. The game has been a success for the companies as "sales were much stronger than expected," according to Sega President and COO Haruki Satomi.

Atlus and Sega have now released Update 1.1 for Persona 4 Golden that fixes several issues with the game. This includes crashes related to using an Xbox One controller, resolution scaling issues, and progression problems.

Read the patch notes below:

• Fixes to video quizzes

• Fixes to cutscene playback, including a lower playback mode for smoother play on older machines.

• Soft locks occurring around Personamations

• Random crashes reported

• Crashes related to removing Xbox One controllers

• A hang issue that occurs during Midnight Trivia Quiz

• Blank items in inventory causing crashes and freezes.

• Please note that if you are experiencing this issue, your old saves will retain the blank item, so it is suggested that you generate new saves and avoid old saves with blank items.

• An audio issue related the audio setting during Yosuke's Calvary Attack.

• A progression issue that occurs when entering Yukiko's castle.

• Addresses a known issue where Quest 3 could not be completed by some players.

• Optimized cutscene movies for better playback that was causing stuttering.

• When using high resolution monitors, resolved an issue where the Windows 10 resolution scaling was being applied.

• Fixed a freeze issue when equipping a blank item in “Equip > Clothes”.

• If you have a blank item in the Clothes menu, please be sure to remove it as these blank items can be still in your currently saved game data. Equipping blank items can trigger various freeze issues in other locations.

• Resolved a soft lock that could occur after an All-Out-Attack.

