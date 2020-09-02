Fire Tonight is a Narrative Puzzle Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games have announced a narrative puzzle game, Fire Tonight, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q1 2021.

"Fire Tonight is about connections and how challenging times reveal truths about who we are and those around us, said Reptoid Games co-founder Simon Paquette. "We and our partners at Way Down Deep are thrilled to reveal Fire Tonight to the world today and we’re looking forward to sharing Maya and Devin’s story with players on Switch and Steam in early 2021."

Fire Tonight will be playable as part of PAX Online 2020 from September 12 to 20 and Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online from September 23 to 27.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s 1990 and love is in the air for Maya and Devin. After finding each other in the big city, this strange place is beginning to feel like home. Maya’s mixtapes communicate her feelings for Devin with songs that speak louder than normal words. Meanwhile, Devin’s apartment is filling up with artifacts charting the course of their relationship. But when a raging fire sweeps over the town, how far will the lovers go to find one another amidst the flames and chaos?

Alternate between the characters’ perspectives on this unforgettable night. As roads close and phone lines go dead, guide Maya through alleys and across rooftops. Solve light environmental puzzles to surmount obstacles and outwit the police, cutting a path through the inferno toward Devin’s apartment. On the other side of town, Devin anxiously awaits her arrival. Explore his place and toy with their belongings to glean more information about the pair’s shared history.

Inspired by Information Society’s song of the same name, Fire Tonight tells a touching short story steeped in nostalgia for a more analog era. Help a couple reunite in a time of crisis in this neon-tinted throwback with approachable puzzles and a lush, electronic original soundtrack.

