Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan Edition Announced for PS5

posted 15 hours ago

Mutan has announced party fighting game, Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan Edition, for the PlayStation 5. A release date or window was not announced. Goonya Fighter launched for the Nintendo Switch in June 2019.

Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan Edition adds a new mode that takes advantage of haptic feedback in the new PS5 DualSense controller.

View a trailer of the Switch version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A floppy kind of party fighting game! With one Nintendo Switch system up to four people can flop about until you can flop no more. Ready to become a Goonya Fighter?

Walk too far and you flop over; punch the wrong way and be sent flying! And get back up again just as easily! For beginners and pros alike, welcome to a different kind of fighting game.

Key Features:

Via internet or local communication get into the squidgy world of Goonya Fighter. Fight with other “Goonya Fighters” around the world. Increase your ranks and winnings and get access to more characters.

One console, two Joy-Cons, double the fun! Internet battles can also be fought in teams, one team sharing one Joy-Con. Take on the challenge with a sibling, a best friend, a family member, your lover, your dog.

There are only four buttons to use! Punch with (A), Kick with (B), Jump with (X), Guard with (Y). That’s it! Be warned though: you’ll still be getting into very heated matches.

Three game modes, 90 battlefields, one hell of a game! The three game mode are as follows: The “battle” mode. The “coin battle” mode. The “race” mode. Each mode can be played with up to four people.

Master the various stages to beat your enemies. Kick bombs toward them; force them onto crumbling floors. Utilize the surrounding magma and water and gorge on the resulting chaos!

Polish your technique in Story Mode. Enjoy solo play in story mode and become a strong fighter. As Nyack, plunge into battle against the interfering Amoebas with your companion Mash. Fend off the enemies and their numerous traps and be the best! Using one console (two Joy-Cons), you can team up and have even more fun in story mode!



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

