Xbox Series S Mentioned Once Again - News

posted 7 hours ago

It has been long-rumored Microsoft plans to release two next-generation consoles, one that is a high-end console and a second that is an entry-level console. The Xbox Series X high-end console was officially announced last December at The Game Awards

The cheaper console called the Xbox Series S has popped up more than once, even though it has yet to officially be announced by Microsoft. Photos of the new Xbox Series X controller in packaging were posted last month with the side of the box mentioning it supports the Xbox Series X|S. More recently The Verge senior editor Tom Warren revealed potential specs for the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S has been mentioned once again by an official Microsoft product. A user on Twitter bought a new Xbox One controller and it came with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial code that mentions the Xbox Series S.

A follow-up tweet by another Twitter user says they also received packaging with a new Xbox controller that mentions the yet to be announced console.

Same thing is on the Series X controller I purchased on LetGo pic.twitter.com/rrmPRwSUvG — Adheezie (@DarkKnightIsis) September 1, 2020

The Xbox Series X will launch in November 2020.

