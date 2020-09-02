Super Punch Patrol is a Beat 'Em Up, Launches September 17 for Switch - News

posted 7 hours ago

Gunman Clive and Mechstermination Force developer Horberg Productions announced its next game is a side-scrolling beat ’em up game called Super Punch Patrol. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 17 for $4.99.

"It's a small game, developed mostly as a solo project during quarantine, and will cost a measly $4.99," said Horberg via Twitter.

View the release trailer below:

Here's a trailer for my new game, Super Punch Patrol, coming to #NintendoSwitch #eShop on September 17 https://t.co/njFLwdoMXf — Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) September 2, 2020

It's a small game, developed mostly as a solo project during quarantine, and will cost a measly $4.99 — Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) September 2, 2020

