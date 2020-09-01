Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PC to Support Ray-Tracing, DLSS, and More - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have partnered with Nvidia for the upcoming PC release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game on PC will support ray-tracing, DLSS 2.0, and the recently announced Nvidia Reflex, which will optimize the system latency.

"With the GeForce RTX 30 Series, we’ve been able to expand our ability to realistically immerse players into our game world with the integration of ray tracing features," said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head at Treyarch. "We’re also excited about the introduction of NVIDIA DLSS, which will level up performance. We look forward to continuing our commitment to Call of Duty PC players everywhere."

Here is an overview of the game:

The iconic Black Ops series is back for an all-new, next-generation experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War–he direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Key Features:

Single Player Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Story Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.

Multiplayer Beyond the Campaign, Black Ops Cold War delivers the next generation of Multiplayer combat and an all-new Zombies experience, in addition to sharing content with the free-to-play, free-for-everyone blockbuster battle royale experience, Call of Duty: Warzone. Black Ops Cold War will feature cross generation cross-play support, with cross progression for all players to play together. Black Ops Cold War will also offer a Battle Pass system and deliver a steady stream of post-launch content, including multiplayer maps and modes, Zombies experiences, along with a robust schedule of in-game community events. Black Ops Cold War includes shared progression features with Warzone, adding inventory items that can be used in both titles. Plus, Warzone players will still have access to Modern Warfare content they earned previously, like Operators and weapon blueprints. More information on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be announced at a later date.

Zombies Uncover dark Cold War experiments that unleash a new Zombie threat to take on in frightening and intense co-operative gameplay with friends. More details around the next, new chapter of Call of Duty Zombies will be revealed in the coming weeks.



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13, 2020. The game will also launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, "depending on when consoles are available to consumers."

