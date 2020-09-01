AT&T No Longer Looking to Sell Warner Bros. Gaming Division, According to Bloomberg - News

posted 15 hours ago

There were reports in June that AT&T was in discussions to sell off its gaming division, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, for around $4 billion. Sources said Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard all showed interest in acquiring the gaming division.

Bloomberg is now reporting AT&T is no longer looking to sell the Warner Bros. gaming division and decided it was too valuable to be worth the effort to pay down debt.

The change in decision came after Chief Operating Officer John Stankey took over as Chief Executive Officer, following Randall Stephenson leaving the role.

Just last month Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2021.

The publisher also announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will launch in 2022. The game will be set in the Batman: Arkham universe, according to Rocksteady Studios' Sefton Hill.

