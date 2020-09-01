AT&T No Longer Looking to Sell Warner Bros. Gaming Division, According to Bloomberg - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 558 Views
There were reports in June that AT&T was in discussions to sell off its gaming division, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, for around $4 billion. Sources said Microsoft, Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard all showed interest in acquiring the gaming division.
Bloomberg is now reporting AT&T is no longer looking to sell the Warner Bros. gaming division and decided it was too valuable to be worth the effort to pay down debt.
The change in decision came after Chief Operating Officer John Stankey took over as Chief Executive Officer, following Randall Stephenson leaving the role.
Just last month Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2021.
The publisher also announced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will launch in 2022. The game will be set in the Batman: Arkham universe, according to Rocksteady Studios' Sefton Hill.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
The old geezers that own AT&T finally realized that they actually got something good on their hands when they saw how so many big companies wanted it.
hahahaha big loss 4 them if they did sell it,
coz they can pay off debts with those i.p coz lotsa gamers love the works of wb games!
- 0
Someone came to their senses, I see. It makes no sense to sell off the studios when their games are generally critically acclaimed and sell very well.
i wholeheartedly agree haha!
- 0
Considering the possible buyers available, I'm sure glad the status quo remained as is. AT&T have gold in their hands just by virtue of having MK along with all of DC to adapt into videogames.