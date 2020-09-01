Marvels Avengers to Add Kate Bishop as a Post-Launch Hero, High-Level Missions Detailed - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal during the third War Table live stream today for the game announced Kate Bishop will be added as a post-launch hero in late October and released details on high-level mission types.

View the Kate Bishop reveal trailer below:

View the War Table below:

Read the details below:

High-Level Mission Types

Kicking things off, viewers who watched the Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” live via the PlayAvengers.com channel were the first to get details about the game’s daily and weekly missions, as well as four new high-level mission types they’ll encounter as they progress through the Avengers Initiative: “Villain Sectors,” “SHIELD Vaults,” “AIM’s Secret Lab,” and “Mega Hives.”

Villain Sectors – Villain Sectors are special missions that provide epic showdowns with powerful bosses that players will want to return to as their Heroes get closer to the game’s power-level cap of 150.

– Villain Sectors are special missions that provide epic showdowns with powerful bosses that players will want to return to as their Heroes get closer to the game’s power-level cap of 150. SHIELD Vaults – SHIELD Vaults are treasure troves of resources, gear, and secrets that must be discovered and unlocked.

– SHIELD Vaults are treasure troves of resources, gear, and secrets that must be discovered and unlocked. AIM’s Secret Lab – Players looking to test their mettle will look forward to teaming up with three friends to tackle AIM’s Secret Lab, a mission only accessible after reaching the game’s highest power levels. Available once a week, the AIM Secret Lab raid will culminate in a massive boss fight influenced by how well players’ teams performed throughout the mission.

– Players looking to test their mettle will look forward to teaming up with three friends to tackle AIM’s Secret Lab, a mission only accessible after reaching the game’s highest power levels. Available once a week, the AIM Secret Lab raid will culminate in a massive boss fight influenced by how well players’ teams performed throughout the mission. Mega Hives – Mega Hives will put players’ full Super Hero roster to the test as they fight their way through a gauntlet of descending floors packed with enemies. The farther they go down, the higher the difficulty goes up, and once all their Heroes are defeated, players will have to start over from the very beginning.

Free Post-Launch Character: Kate Bishop (Late October)

The Marvel’s Avengers “War Table” also revealed a new post-launch Hero coming as part of the game’s Avengers Initiative, Kate Bishop. Kate’s Operation, “Taking AIM,” kicks off in late October featuring a new villain and new mystery. Bishop, who is mentored by Clint Barton, comes with distinct Heroic Skills and takedowns that only an Olympic-caliber gymnast and master archer like Kate can pull off.

Kate Bishop will be the first new Hero introduced to Marvel’s Avengers after its launch on September 4. Taking AIM’s story begins shortly after the conclusion of the game’s Reassemble campaign and is just the first half of the two Hawkeyes’ Story Arc. Clint Barton’s Hawkeye takes the stage in November to complete the double-feature and lay the groundwork for what’s next.

These new post-launch Heroes will be made available to all Marvel’s Avengers owners at no additional cost and will continue to move the entire narrative world forward. More information about the Hawkeye Story Arc, as well as additional post-launch content will be available soon.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

