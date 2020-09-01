Ubisoft Forward Set for September 10, Features Immortals Fenyx Rising and Surprises - News

by, posted 19 hours ago

Ubisoft announced its next Ubisoft Forward event will take play on September 10 at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft.com.

A pre-show will start an hour earlier at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET that will feature a "Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers." There will also be updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The main show will feature updates on Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and more yet-to-be revealed surprises.

After the main show, there will be "deep dives into two unreleased titles, exclusive to this edition of Ubisoft Forward."

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020

