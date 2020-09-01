Grand Theft Auto V Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 583 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 34, 2020, which ended August 23, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) and Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) are both up one spot to take second place and third place, respectively. FIFA 20 (PS4) is in fourth place and Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) is in fifth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) dropped from second to sixth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 34, 2020:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K20 (PC) The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles