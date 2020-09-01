TGS 2020 Live Stream Schedule Revealed

TGS 2020 Live Stream Schedule Revealed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 26 minutes ago / 108 Views

The Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association has revealed the Tokyo Game Show 2020 live stream schedule, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

TGS 2020 Live Stream Schedule Revealed

Check out the schedule below:

(All times are Japan Standard Time.)

September 24

  • Block 1
    • 20:00 – Opening
    • 21:00 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 (YouTube) – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase is a place where everyone can have fun.
    • 22:00 – Square Enix (YouTube)
    • 23:00 – Lightning Games (YouTube) – Three brand new indie titles presented by Lightning Games: Hardcore Mecha, HAAK, and ANNO: Mutationem. Don’t miss out on the freshest game development story and latest gameplay demonstration!

September 25

  • Block 1
  • Block 2
    • 17:00 to 19:00 – Sense of Wonder Night 2020
  • Block 3
    • 23:00 to 26:00 – eSports X: Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener

September 26

    September 27

    Thanks, Gematsu.

    A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


    More Articles

    Comments

    There are no comments to display.