TGS 2020 Live Stream Schedule Revealed

The Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association has revealed the Tokyo Game Show 2020 live stream schedule, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the schedule below:

(All times are Japan Standard Time.)

September 24

Block 1 20:00 – Opening 21:00 – Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 (YouTube) – The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase is a place where everyone can have fun. 22:00 – Square Enix (YouTube) 23:00 – Lightning Games (YouTube) – Three brand new indie titles presented by Lightning Games: Hardcore Mecha, HAAK, and ANNO: Mutationem. Don’t miss out on the freshest game development story and latest gameplay demonstration!



September 25

September 26

September 27

Thanks, Gematsu.

