Capcom Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup and Schedule of Events

Capcom has revealed its lineup of games and live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

Lineup

September 26

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4, PC)

September 27

Resident Evil Village (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC)

Live stream schedule

September 25

6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET / 22:00 JST – Capcom Special Program – Watch out for the Capcom Special Program, to be live streamed as part of TGS 2020 Online! Reveals and latest game updates are planned for titles such as Resident Evil Village and more!

– Watch out for the Capcom Special Program, to be live streamed as part of TGS 2020 Online! Reveals and latest game updates are planned for titles such as Resident Evil Village and more! 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET / 23:00 JST – Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener – The 2020 season for Japan’s premier Street Fighter V eSports league is ready to start! World-class players with a Street Fighter V Japan eSports Pro License issued by the Japan eSports Union (JeSU) will team up with players selected from a preliminary tournament held just for this event to form virtual dream teams and duke it out in heated league battles for fame and fortune! Watch as history is made!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

