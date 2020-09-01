Level-5 Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup and Schedule of Events - News

posted 39 minutes ago

Level-5 has revealed its lineup of games and live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

Lineup

Megaton Musashi (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

(PS4, Switch, iOS, Android) Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu (PS4, Switch)

Program details will be announced at a later date.

Schedule

September 26

15:00 to 16:50 – Level-5 TGS 2020 Special Meeting – The latest information on the showcase titles from Level-5, with a focus on the currently available school life RPG Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu, cooperative robot action RPG Megaton Musashi, and Level-5 x Netmarble fantasy art RPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

