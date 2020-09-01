Finc Home Hit Announced for Switch - News

Pocket has announced fitness game, Finc Home Fit, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on October 29 for 5,500 yen. No word yet on a release in North America and Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

FiNC HOME FiT is a fitness game developed under the supervision of FiNC—the most popular app in the healthcare and fitness category in Japan—based on a variety of martial arts such as boxing, karate, Muay Thai, and Kung-Fu, by combining cardio exercises with high fat burning and training to balance the overall physical strength of the body.

Based on the concept “Proper Fitness at Home,” the game features a total of 60 training programs ideal for those who lack exercise due to recent refraining from going outdoors and prolonged remote working, those dieting, and those who cannot go to the gym.

Key Features:

A “Rhythm” Fitness Game Based on Martial Arts Movements – By simply moving your body to the rhythm of the music based on the techniques and motions of martial arts such as boxing, karate, Muay Thai, and Kung-Fu, anyone can exercise and have fun while burning fat.

– By simply moving your body to the rhythm of the music based on the techniques and motions of martial arts such as boxing, karate, Muay Thai, and Kung-Fu, anyone can exercise and have fun while burning fat. Four Personal Trainers – Four unique personal trainers will suggest a daily exercise routine optimized to the player’s goal and needs. While motivating the player—sometimes strictly, sometimes kindly—they provide proper support for one’s daily exercises. The trainer voice cast includes Ayane Sakura, Marina Inoue, Kotono Mitsuishi, and Hiro Shimono.

– Four unique personal trainers will suggest a daily exercise routine optimized to the player’s goal and needs. While motivating the player—sometimes strictly, sometimes kindly—they provide proper support for one’s daily exercises. The trainer voice cast includes Ayane Sakura, Marina Inoue, Kotono Mitsuishi, and Hiro Shimono. Supervised by FiNC, the Most Popular Healthcare and Fitness App in Japan – All 60 training programs are supervised by FiNC, the most popular app in the healthcare and fitness category in Japan, so you are sure to see results.

Thanks, Gematsu.

