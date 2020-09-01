This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Assassins Creed Series, Far Cry Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 161 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, September 8 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|2URVIVE
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Aces Of the Luftwaffe – Squadron – Extended Edition
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Albedo and the Cast Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Antigraviator
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Horus Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Roman Centurion Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Battle Princess Madelyn
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|BATTLESHIP
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Boggle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Child of Light
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Coffin Dodgers
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|DCL-The Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Death Road to Canada
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Debris: Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|EA Sports FIFA 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Overrun
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Care Package
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 5 – XXL Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Credits Pack – XL
|Add-On
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Hurk Legacy Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Knight Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Retro Weapon Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn – Unicorn Trike
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|FIFA The Journey Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Fighter Within
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Flashback
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|For Honor – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Ghost of a Tale
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG*
|Grow Up
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hotshot Racing
|Pre-Order Discount
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|HyperParasite
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|I AM ALIVE
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Jeopardy!
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Just Dance 2020
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Mable & The Wood
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Monopoly Deal
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Monopoly Plus
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Moto Racer 4
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Neon Abyss
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|Oniken
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: The Undying Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outland
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Outward
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Quest Hunter
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|RAYMAN 3 HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Risk
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Risk: Urban Assault
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Scrabble
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Shape Up
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Shape Up Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|SINE MORA
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Spaceland
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP and The Crew
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP Road to the Olympics
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|STEEP X Games Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Stories : The Path of Destinies
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Stuntman Ignition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Subject 13
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Sublevel Zero Redux
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tennis World Tour
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Crew
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew and Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55.00000000000001%
|Publisher Sale
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG*
|They Are Billions
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Time Carnage
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Trackmania Turbo
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Transference
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|UNO
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition: UNO + UNO Flip!
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Valfaris
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Valiant Hearts: The Great War
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Watch_Dogs
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Wheel of Fortune
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Windscape
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassians Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassians Creed Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassians Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassians Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassians Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassians Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Elements of Destruction
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Sine Mora
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Stuntman Ignition
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
