Vaporum: Lockdown Release Date Revealed

Developer Fatbot Games announced the dungeon RPG, Vaporum: Lockdown, will launch for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on September 15, for the Nintendo Switch in Q4 2020, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2021.

View the release date announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Vaporum: Lockdown is a prequel to the award-winning steampunk dungeon crawler Vaporum. It is a grid-based, single-player, single-character game, seen from a first-person perspective in an original steampunk setting, and inspired by old-school games like Dungeon Master I and II, the Eye of the Beholder series, and the more recent Legend of Grimrock I and II.

Vaporum: Lockdown follows the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist who is a part of a mysterious research project in the middle of an ocean. Following disastrous events, she struggles to survive and escape the tower of Arx Vaporum.

Key Features:

First-person real-time combat.

Unique Stop Time Mode.

Puzzles and level-wide objectives.

Gadget-based RPG system.

Lots of exploration, loot, and character customization.

Mysterious storyline filled with secrets.

Fully voiced main characters.

Immersive steampunk setting.

You will encounter nasty enemies with unique strengths and attack patterns. To beat them, you will have to employ a broad array of weapons, gadgets, upgrades, and smart tactics.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of powerful toys to play with. Many different weapon types, each with a specific use, synergistic armor pieces, gadgets that allow you to raise your own army of underlings or to manipulate the battlefield, boosters, and more.

Prepare to solve many kinds of puzzles and hazards, using various interactive elements, which will test both your wits and reflexes. The overall storyline will have you piecing together a solution to the main obstacle, where the individual pieces are spread over several levels. You will learn a lot about the world and its inhabitants through voiced dialogs, phonodiaries, and written notes.

