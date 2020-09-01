Katamari Damacy Reroll Coming to PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Katamari Damacy Reroll will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on November 19 for 3,200 yen. No word yet on a release in North America and Europe.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in December 2018.

View a trailer of the Switch and PC version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The stop-at-nothing pushing prince is back and ready to reroll! When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the King and Prince of Cosmos on their wacky adventure to restore the stars—now in full HD!

The beloved roll-em-up game returns with fully updated graphics, completely recreated cutscenes and in full HD!

