Gods & Monsters Renamed Immortals: Fenyx Rising, According to Insider

It was spotted earlier that Ubisoft has submitted Immortals: Fenyx Rising to be rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Video game industry senior analyst and insider at Niko Partners says it is the new name for the previously announced game, Gods & Monsters.

Ubisoft has previously stated Gods & Monsters will have a new name when they showcase more of it later this summer. This will likely happen at the next Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Here is an overview of Gods & Monsters:

From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Embark on a journey to the Isle of the Blessed, taken over by dangerous creatures of mythology. Prove your legendary heroism by taking on their leader, Typhon, the deadliest monster in all of mythology in a face-off for the age. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky puzzles, mysterious dungeons and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination. Will you be the Hero of the legends foretold?

Key Features:

Save the Gods – The gods have fallen victim to the most deadly creature in Greek mythology, Typhon. Embark on an epic journey to help restore their powers.

– The gods have fallen victim to the most deadly creature in Greek mythology, Typhon. Embark on an epic journey to help restore their powers. Wield the Power of Gods – The gods of Olympus have given you special powers. Use them to fight and explore on the ground and in the air.

– The gods of Olympus have given you special powers. Use them to fight and explore on the ground and in the air. Confront Mythological Beasts – Put your combat skills to the test as you face off against mythical beasts like Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops.

– Put your combat skills to the test as you face off against mythical beasts like Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. Live in a Painted World – Discover a beautiful and artistic open world full of surprises in this heroic journey.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

