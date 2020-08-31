ScourgeBringer Launches October 21 for Switch, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Flying Oak Games announced ScourgeBringer will leave Early Access and officially launch on October 21 for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. A release date for the PS4 version was not announced.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ScourgeBringer hit the Steam top 20 bestseller charts when it entered Early Access back in February, and is currently also available in Game Preview for Game Pass for PC.

ScourgeBringer aims to channel the mystery and rawness of an early rogue-platformer, with fluid control, aerial combat, pixel graphics, and a punchy soundtrack. The story follows hero Kyhra, who is sent away to uncover the secrets of an Eldritch monolith which is threatening to destroy her world. Armed with her trusty combat drone, she must shoot and slash her way through the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon, wherein gigantic bosses, ancient machines, strange ghosts and untold secrets from previous explorers await.

There is no backtracking, as the game’s structure follows a procedural combination of pre-built challenge rooms, not unlike the Binding of Isaac.

The game is in open development, with an in-game feedback system gathering feedback from players, and regular looks behind the curtain courtesy of regular development updates from Flying Oak Games, who you can follow on Twitter here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles