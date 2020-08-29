AWAY: The Survival Series Launches in early 2021 for PS4 and PC - News

Developer Breaking Walls announced the sugar glider third-person adventure game, AWAY: The Survival Series, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in early 2021.

View the developer gameplay walkthrough video from Gamescom 2020 below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A storm is coming…

Set in a distant future, a series of natural disasters threatens the survival of every species on the planet. As you venture deeper into the wilderness, do you have what it takes to make it out alive?

Inspired by nature documentaries, AWAY: The Survival Series is a third-person adventure game that takes you on the Sugar Glider’s breathtaking journey into the wild.

As cataclysmic storms bear down on the planet, you must travel across vast environments in search of safer lands. From the mighty treetops to the forest floor, immerse yourself in nature as you explore a vibrant world brimming with life, but beware of the dangers that await on your journey…

Key Features:

Journey into the Wild – Embark on a Sugar Glider’s journey through nature to save its family. Every step of your story will take you deeper into the wild, where you will face new environments, new enemies, and new challenges. But beware of the coming storm…

– Embark on a Sugar Glider’s journey through nature to save its family. Every step of your story will take you deeper into the wild, where you will face new environments, new enemies, and new challenges. But beware of the coming storm… Immerse Yourself in Nature – Soar across misty chasms. Make perfectly timed leaps from tree to tree. Climb to the top of the forest canopy to get a unique view of your world. Explore breathtaking environments where your survival will depend on your ability to climb, glide, sneak, and fight your way out of trouble.

– Soar across misty chasms. Make perfectly timed leaps from tree to tree. Climb to the top of the forest canopy to get a unique view of your world. Explore breathtaking environments where your survival will depend on your ability to climb, glide, sneak, and fight your way out of trouble. Play as Other Animals – See the world from a whole new perspective. Explore a diverse and incredibly detailed world full of unique species of plants, animals, and insects. There are even special moments where you get to control other creatures such as beetles, lizards, foxes, and more…

– See the world from a whole new perspective. Explore a diverse and incredibly detailed world full of unique species of plants, animals, and insects. There are even special moments where you get to control other creatures such as beetles, lizards, foxes, and more… Fight or Flight – Sugar Gliders may be small but they know how to survive. Hunt down your prey, fend off dangerous enemies, and sneak past apex predators using stealth and agility.

– Sugar Gliders may be small but they know how to survive. Hunt down your prey, fend off dangerous enemies, and sneak past apex predators using stealth and agility. Enchanting Musical Score – Immerse yourself in AWAY’s enchanting orchestral soundtrack by Mike Raznick, multi-award winning composer for BBC’s Life and Planet Earth II nature documentaries.

