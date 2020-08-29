Space Crew Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Runner Duck announced the strategic survival simulation game, Space Crew, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

View the official Gamescom 2020 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Space Crew is the brand new sequel to acclaimed strategic survival simulation game Bomber Crew.

Your Space Crew Needs You! Enlist today and blast off to new heights!

The United Defense Force will allow you to set across the galaxy on a campaign to defend Earth.

It will be your responsibility to help stop all of humankind being wiped off the intergalactic stage by the mysterious extraterrestrial threat known as the Phasmids.

The U.D.F. is doing their part, are you?

Join the Space Crew today!

Key Features:

Strategic Space Survival Simulation – Ship-to-ship combat is strategic and deadly; manage your resources and crew abilities to stop ship invasions, repair systems, tackle fires and take evasive action.

– Ship-to-ship combat is strategic and deadly; manage your resources and crew abilities to stop ship invasions, repair systems, tackle fires and take evasive action. Recruit YOUR Space Crew – From captain to comms officer, weapons officer, engineer and more – you will create your own unique crew with customizable equipment, loadouts, appearances and names.

– From captain to comms officer, weapons officer, engineer and more – you will create your own unique crew with customizable equipment, loadouts, appearances and names. Fastest Hunk of Junk in the Galaxy – Personalization doesn’t end at your crew, customise your spaceship from weapons, armour, engines, escape pods, liveries, and more to make your ship your very own.

– Personalization doesn’t end at your crew, customise your spaceship from weapons, armour, engines, escape pods, liveries, and more to make your ship your very own. Close Encounters of the Space Kind – Precarious asteroid fields, harmful radiation, the freezing vacuum of space and black holes all pose a danger to even the most experienced space crew.

– Precarious asteroid fields, harmful radiation, the freezing vacuum of space and black holes all pose a danger to even the most experienced space crew. Guardians of the Earth – Travel throughout the Galaxy and defeat the threat to humankind through a range of single player missions from reconnaissance to bounty hunts, reclamation and more.

