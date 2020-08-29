Haven Coming to Xbox Series X - News

Developer The Game Bakers announced the cooperative RPG adventure game, Haven, will launch for the Xbox Series X in 2020, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam versions.

View 10 minutes of gameplay footage of the Xbox Series X version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Yu and Kay have escaped to a forgotten planet. Play the two lovers settling in an unknown world. Survive together, glide over the plains, camp, restore the planet, fight if you have to.

All that matters is to stay together.

Key Features:

Play two characters at the same time, to explore, fight or in the dialogues!

Glide over the grass, gather flow and clean the rust as you explore the fragmented planet.

Fight with the two characters in real time and use tactical sense and timing.

A romantic space adventure, the saga of two lovers trying to stay together against all odds.Play a couple, follow an intimate relationship treated with maturity and humor.

Immediate to play, accessible, a pause in a busy day.

A second player can join in or drop out anytime in co-op to share the adventure.

