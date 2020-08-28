Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Release Date Announced - News

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom announced Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 2, 2021, in Europe on February 5, and in Oceania on February 12.

The game will also launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Summer 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Key Features: Feared Protectors – Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

– Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures. The World Within the Walls – Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

– Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq. Strength of the Night – Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes、while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.

