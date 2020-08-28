EA Sports UFC 4 Remains at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 65 Views

by, posted 10 minutes ago

EA Sports UFC 4 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 23, 2020.

NBA 2K20 has re-entered the top 10 in second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to third place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops from second to fourth, while Ghost of Tsushima falls from third to fifth place.

PGA Tour 2K21 debuted in sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops two spots to seventh place, while FIFA 20 re-enters the top 10 in eighth place. Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey take ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost of Tsushima PGA Tour 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 20 Assassin's Creed Origins Assassin's Creed Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles